HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Nagpur Coaching Class Director Arrested Over Alleged Chemistry Paper Leak

Nagpur Coaching Class Director Arrested Over Alleged Chemistry Paper Leak

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 06, 2026 21:50 IST

x

A coaching class director in Nagpur has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the Class 12 Chemistry paper leak, prompting a full investigation into the examination malpractice.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A coaching class director in Nagpur, Atul Jagan Chaudhary, has been arrested in connection with the alleged Class 12 Chemistry paper leak.
  • The Maharashtra State Board initiated an inquiry after receiving information linking the paper leak to Umred.
  • Target Academy, where Chaudhary is the director, conducted a practice test with questions similar to the actual exam paper.
  • A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the full scope of the chemistry paper leak and identify all involved parties.
  • The arrest was made under the Prevention of Malpractices in Examinations Act, highlighting the seriousness of the alleged offence.

The director of a coaching class in Umred in Nagpur has been arrested in connection with the alleged Class 12 Chemistry paper leak reported on February 26, a police official said on Friday.

The Nagpur rural police official identified the arrested person as Atul Jagan Chaudhary (38), director of Target Academy Science and a resident of Bhandarkar Layout in Umred.

 

Investigation into the Paper Leak

"The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education had conducted an inquiry after receiving information that the paper leak had links to Umred. It was found that Target Academy had conducted a chemistry practice test a few days before the board exams, and several questions in that test were similar to those in the actual exam paper," the official said.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered at Umred police station under Prevention of Malpractices in Examinations Act, he added.

Special Investigation Team Formed

Superintendent of Police Dr Harssh Poddar said a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to unravel the entire chain behind the paper leak.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Will Guidelines Impact Coaching Classes?
Will Guidelines Impact Coaching Classes?
NEET data of 2.5 lakh students compromised: Who's responsible?
NEET data of 2.5 lakh students compromised: Who's responsible?
Murder Accused Dies in Police Custody in Ranchi
Murder Accused Dies in Police Custody in Ranchi
Panel proposes to unleash watchdog on private coaching
Panel proposes to unleash watchdog on private coaching
Will CUET Take Focus Off Class 12 Boards?
Will CUET Take Focus Off Class 12 Boards?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

webstory image 2

Good-Mood Foods: 7 That May Boost Serotonin

webstory image 3

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

VIDEOS

Kareena and Saif Spotted at Airport with Their Kids0:58

Kareena and Saif Spotted at Airport with Their Kids

Watch: 50 Israeli jets destroy Khamenei's bunker in Tehran0:23

Watch: 50 Israeli jets destroy Khamenei's bunker in Tehran

Urfi Javed Stuns in Daring Lock-and-Key Ensemble1:01

Urfi Javed Stuns in Daring Lock-and-Key Ensemble

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO