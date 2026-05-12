CBI Takes Custody In NEET Paper Leak Case

The CBI has taken custody of a suspect in Nashik, Maharashtra, as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged NEET paper leak, following the exam's cancellation due to irregularities.

Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points CBI takes custody of a person from Nashik in connection with the NEET paper leak.

Nashik Police initially detained Shubham Khairnar following a request from Rajasthan Police.

The NEET (UG) 2026 exam was cancelled amid allegations of a paper leak.

The government has ordered a comprehensive CBI inquiry into the NEET irregularities.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday evening took into its custody a person from Nashik in Maharashtra in connection with the alleged NEET paper leak, an official said.

NEET Paper Leak Investigation Intensifies

Earlier in the day, crime branch unit 2 of Nashik Police detained Shubham Khairnar (30), resident of Nandgaon in the district, following a request from Rajasthan Police.

He was picked up from Indiranagar area of the city, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chauhan.

NEET 2026 Exam Cancelled Amid Allegations

The NEET (UG) 2026 exam for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges, held on May 3, was cancelled on Tuesday amid allegations of paper leak. The government asked the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities".