NEET leak: CBI reveals how accused got leaked question papers

The CBI is seeking custody of four individuals arrested in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, alleging the exam's integrity was breached through the online dissemination of question papers.

IMAGE: An accused in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak being produced before the CBI court at Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi, May 14, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points CBI seeks custody of four men arrested in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

The NEET-UG 2026 exam was allegedly compromised through online circulation of question papers.

Leaked Physics, Chemistry, and Biology question papers were shared via Telegram.

Accused allegedly distributed printed copies of leaked papers to NEET aspirants for a fee.

The CBI aims to identify other accused and trace the source of the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has sought from a Delhi court seven days' police custody of four men arrested in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, claiming that the exam was compromised through the circulation of question papers online.

According to the remand application filed before special judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta, the accused, Yash Yadav, Mangilal Khatik alias Mangilal Biwal, Vikash Biwal, and Dinesh Biwal, were arrested in Jaipur on May 13.

The agency alleged that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 3, was compromised after questions were circulated in PDF format through WhatsApp and Telegram before the exam.

An FIR was registered on May 12 on a complaint by department of higher education (NTA Division) director Varun Bhardwaj.

The CBI told the court that an inquiry by Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) had reportedly confirmed the authenticity of some leaked questions, following which the government cancelled the examination.

"In April 2026, one Shubham of Nasik informed Yash Yadav that Mangilal had approached him for arranging leaked NEET UG 2026 question papers before the examination for his younger son for 10-12 lakhs," the remand copy said.

The probe agency claimed that on April 29, Yash Yadav shared the leaked Physics, Chemistry and Biology question papers in PDF format through Telegram.

According to the CBI, Mangilal allegedly received the leaked papers from Yadav as part of a Rs 10 lakh deal and distributed printed copies to NEET aspirants, including his son Aman Biwal, and his relatives and acquaintances.

The agency also alleged that Vikash Biwal contacted several candidates and shared their details with Yadav through WhatsApp and Instagram for the circulation of leaked papers.

"On April 29, 2026, Shubham allegedly informed Yash Yadav that he would provide leaked question papers of Physics, Chemistry and Biology papers, which will have approximately 500-600 questions capable of securing around very good marks, which can ensure admission in reputed medical colleges," it said.

The CBI said incriminating chats, leaked question papers, and other digital evidence were recovered from the mobile phones of the accused, while some deleted data would require forensic examination.

Seeking custodial interrogation, the agency told the court that police custody was necessary to identify other accused, trace the source of the leak, analyse digital and financial trails, recover evidence and probe the possible involvement of NTA officials.

"The purpose of conducting investigation, the arrested accused persons are required to be taken under police custody for custodial interrogation to prevent further commission of similar offences involving leakage of question papers, to identify and apprehend other co-accused persons involved in the offence," the CBI said in a remand copy.