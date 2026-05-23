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Home  » News » NCW Investigates Brutal Murder Of UP Teen As Possible Honour Killing

NCW Investigates Brutal Murder Of UP Teen As Possible Honour Killing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 23, 2026 12:55 IST

The National Commission for Women is investigating the brutal murder of a teenage girl in Uttar Pradesh as a potential honour killing, demanding a swift and thorough police investigation.

Key Points

  • NCW takes suo motu cognisance of the brutal murder of a teen girl in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.
  • Reports suggest the murder may be an honour killing or hate crime due to an interfaith relationship.
  • NCW directs Uttar Pradesh police to conduct an immediate and impartial investigation.
  • The commission seeks a detailed action taken report within seven days, focusing on all aspects of the crime.
  • NCW emphasises the need for strict action against those responsible for the violence.

The NCW on Saturday took suo motu cognisance of reports related to the brutal murder of a teen girl from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh whose mutilated and decapitated body was allegedly found in a train coach at a station in Lucknow.

In a statement, the commission said reports have raised suspicion of a possible "honour killing" or "hate crime" behind the incident.

 

A man, with the help of his sister and brother-in-law, allegedly killed killed his 15-year-old daughter over an interfaith relationship.

NCW Demands Swift Action in Uttar Pradesh Murder Case

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, directing that an "immediate, impartial and time-bound investigation" be conducted in the matter.

The commission has sought a detailed action taken report (ATR) within seven days.

"The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of extremely horrifying media reports regarding the brutal murder of a woman resident of Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.

"According to media reports, the woman's mutilated and decapitated body was recovered from a coach of the Chhapra-Gomti Nagar Express at Gomti Nagar Railway Station in Lucknow. The reports have expressed apprehensions of an alleged honour killing or hate crime behind the murder," the statement said.

Investigation Focus: Honour Killing and Domestic Violence

The NCW has sought details regarding the sections invoked in the FIR, status of arrests and interrogation of suspects, and steps taken to recover the victim's severed head and the weapon used in the crime.

The NCW has further sought information related to CCTV footage, call detail records, forensic evidence and other digital investigation findings.

"The commission has also directed that all aspects related to a possible honour killing or domestic violence angle be thoroughly investigated," it said, adding that the safety of other sensitive members of the victim's family and witnesses be ensured.

Condemning the incident, the NCW said, "Such brutal violence against women is unacceptable under any circumstances and the strictest action must be taken against those responsible."

Details of the Grisly Crime

On May 17, the mutilated torso of the 15-year-old girl was recovered from a trunk inside a coach of the Chhapra-Gomti Nagar Express at Gomti Nagar Railway Station, while her head was later found in a pond in Kushinagar. Police also said the victim's hands and legs were packed separately in polythene bags.

According to police, the man first assaulted his daughter. After she allegedly attempted suicide, he conspired with his relatives to kill her. Police said he allegedly sent his wife and sons away from home before murdering her.

Police later arrested the man and two other relatives, alleging that the murder was carried out over suspicion of an interfaith relationship.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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