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Home  » News » NCW Demands Report Into Noida Woman's Suspicious Death

NCW Demands Report Into Noida Woman's Suspicious Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 20, 2026 15:07 IST

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The National Commission for Women (NCW) is investigating the suspicious death of a 33-year-old woman from Noida, who died in Bhopal within five months of her marriage, amid allegations of dowry harassment.

/Rediff.com

IMAGE: /Rediff.com

Key Points

  • NCW takes suo motu cognisance of the suspicious death of a Noida woman in Bhopal.
  • The woman died within five months of marriage, raising concerns about dowry harassment.
  • Police have registered an FIR against the husband and mother-in-law for dowry death and harassment.
  • NCW demands a detailed action taken report from the Madhya Pradesh government within seven days.
  • The commission seeks details on the investigation, including arrest status and forensic evidence.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of reports regarding the suspicious death of a 33-year-old Noida woman in Bhopal within five months of marriage.

It sought a detailed action taken report ((ATR) from the Madhya Pradesh government within seven days.

 

Dowry Death Allegations

Twisha Sharma was found dead on the night of May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area.

Police registered an FIR, charging her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, with dowry death and harassment.

Police have announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the husband, who has been absconding.

NCW Intervention and Investigation

"The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of extremely serious media reports regarding the suspicious death of Twisha, a resident of Noida, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh," the commission said in a post on X.

"According to media reports, Twisha died under suspicious circumstances just five months after her marriage. The victim's family levelled serious allegations against her husband, Samarth, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, of dowry harassment, mental, and physical torture," it said.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar wrote to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, directing them to ensure an immediate, fair and time-bound probe into the matter.

"The Commission has asked for a detailed ATR to be submitted within seven days," it said.

Demands for Detailed Report

The Commission has also sought details regarding the FIR provisions, the accused status of arrest and interrogation, efforts to arrest absconding accused Samarth, passport impoundment status, CCTV footage, call records, electronic and forensic evidence, post-mortem report and action taken on any prior complaints.

It also directed authorities to ensure protection for the victim's family from threats, pressure or character assassination to facilitate a fair investigation.

Condemning the incident, the NCW said negligence or misuse of influence in cases related to dowry harassment and domestic violence against women would not be tolerated, and strict action must be taken against the guilty.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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