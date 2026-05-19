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Home  » News » NCW Investigates Alleged Dowry Death In Greater Noida

NCW Investigates Alleged Dowry Death In Greater Noida

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

May 19, 2026 17:54 IST

The National Commission for Women is investigating the alleged dowry death of a 24-year-old woman in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, following accusations of harassment and mental torture by her in-laws.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of a suspected dowry death case in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
  • A 24-year-old woman, Deepika Nagar, allegedly died by suicide due to dowry harassment and mental torture.
  • The NCW has requested a detailed Action Taken Report from the Uttar Pradesh DGP within seven days.
  • Police have arrested the victim's husband and father-in-law in connection with the dowry death case.
  • The post-mortem report revealed multiple injuries, including a brain bleed and ruptured internal organs.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of reports alleging that a married woman died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida following dowry harassment and mental torture by her in-laws.

A 24-year-old woman, Deepika Nagar, died on Sunday allegedly falling from the terrace of her three-storey matrimonial house in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar. Her family, however, has alleged that she was murdered by her in-laws over dowry demands and claimed it was neither a suicide nor an accident.

 

NCW Intervention in Dowry Harassment Case

The Commission said that according to media reports, the woman, distressed by continuous demands for dowry and physical and mental harassment, allegedly jumped from the roof of her in-laws' house and died by suicide.

"The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of extremely serious media reports regarding the alleged suicide of a married woman due to dowry harassment and mental torture in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh," the Commission said in a post on X.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP), seeking immediate, impartial and time-bound action in the matter.

Investigation and Action Taken Report

The Commission has sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.

It has sought details regarding the provisions invoked in the FIR, action taken under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act, the status of arrests and investigation, previous complaints, electronic and forensic evidence, post-mortem findings and the role of all accused persons involved in the dowry harassment.

The NCW has also sought information on legal aid, security, counselling and compensation being provided to the victim's family, along with preventive and remedial measures being taken to stop dowry harassment and crimes against married women.

Police Action and Post-Mortem Findings

Condemning the incident, the Commission said no leniency should be shown in cases of dowry harassment and domestic violence against women, and strict action must be ensured against those found guilty.

Police have arrested Deepika's husband Hrithik (26) and father-in-law Manoj, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused named in the FIR registered under provisions related to dowry death.

The post-mortem report of a 24-year-old woman has found a brain bleed, rupture of internal organs and multiple contusions on the body of the deceased.

Viscera samples of the deceased woman have been preserved for forensic analysis.

According to Deepika's post-mortem report, she was bleeding from the victim's left nostril and mouth. The report stated that a hematoma (blood leaking from large blood vessels) was present in the middle and left sides of the brain.

The report, accessed by PTI, further stated that the liver, spleen and right kidney were ruptured. The report also mentioned contusions on the arm and thigh.

The viscera have been preserved to ascertain the presence of any toxic substance, according to the report.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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