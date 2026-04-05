UP Teen Killed by Boyfriend After Relationship Argument

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, an 18-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend following a dispute, raising concerns about honour killings and caste-based violence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An 18-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend and an accomplice in Uttar Pradesh after a dispute.

The victim, Anjali, was attacked while on her way to repair a mobile phone with her siblings.

Police have registered a case against Aditya Singh and Rakesh Kumar Gond under murder charges and the SC/ST Act.

Preliminary investigations suggest the victim and the main accused were in a four-year relationship.

Authorities are actively searching for the accused and have detained suspects for questioning in connection with the Dalit girl murder case.

An 18-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly killed by her boyfriend and his associate in the Rampur Karkhana police station area following an altercation linked to their relationship, officials said.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when the accused allegedly slit the victim's throat.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Anjali, a resident of Nautan Hathiyagarh village, was on her way to a nearby market with her elder sister and younger brother to get a mobile phone repaired when two bike-borne youths intercepted them.

The assailants allegedly assaulted the trio before one of them pulled out a knife, prompting them to flee, police said, adding that the girl was chased into a wheat field, where she was caught and attacked with the weapon.

While her siblings ran home to inform family members, the accused allegedly returned to the scene and slit her throat, killing her on the spot before fleeing, they added.

Investigation and Legal Action

A case has been registered against the main accused, identified as Aditya Singh alias Shivam Singh, and his associate Rakesh Kumar Gond under charges of murder and relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act.

Circle Officer Sanjay Kumar Reddy and Station House Officer Ashwani Pradhan reached the scene soon after receiving information.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the girl and Singh were in a relationship for the past four years, police said, adding that some suspects have been detained for questioning.

"We have registered a case based on the complaint of the victim's family. Efforts are on to arrest the other accused at the earliest," SHO Pradhan said.