NCW Intervenes in Aligarh Suicide Case Following Harassment Allegations

Following allegations of sexual harassment, the National Commission for Women (NCW) is investigating the tragic suicide of a minor girl in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, demanding swift action and improved safety measures in schools.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of a minor girl's alleged suicide in Aligarh due to sexual harassment by a teacher.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has directed the Uttar Pradesh police to register a case and arrest the accused.

The NCW has requested a detailed action taken report from the state police within seven days.

The commission has urged for the registration of an FIR under the POCSO Act and other relevant laws.

The NCW has directed authorities to conduct awareness campaigns in educational institutions to encourage children to report harassment.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the alleged suicide by a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh following sexual harassment and intimidation by her teacher.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar directed the UP director general of police to register a case, arrest the accused after a fair probe.

The NCW has sought a detailed action taken report from the state police within seven days.

Noting media reports, the commission killed herself due to alleged sexual harassment, threats and continued intimidation by the teacher.

"The incident raises serious concerns about the safety of girls in educational institutions. Condemning the heinous incident in the strongest terms, the commission said it was a grave violation of the rights and dignity of girls," the NCW wrote on X.

The NCW chief directed the police to register an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant provisions of the law

The commission also sought the immediate arrest of all accused, a fair, time-bound and sensitive probe, examination of evidence and security for the victim's family.

It further directed authorities to conduct awareness campaigns in educational institutions to encourage children to speak out against harassment.