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NCW Intervenes in Alleged Domestic Violence Suicide in Maharashtra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 11, 2026 14:59 IST

Following a deeply disturbing report, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has intervened in a Maharashtra domestic violence suicide case, demanding immediate arrests and a swift investigation to ensure justice for the victim.

/Rediff.com

IMAGE: /Rediff.com

Key Points

  • The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of a woman's alleged suicide in Maharashtra due to domestic violence.
  • NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar directed the Maharashtra DGP to ensure a prompt investigation and arrest of the accused.
  • The NCW has condemned the incident, highlighting concerns about women's safety and dignity within marriage.
  • The commission has requested a detailed action taken report within seven days, emphasising a time-bound investigation.

The NCW on Saturday took suo motu cognisance of a report about a woman's alleged suicide following prolonged domestic violence by her husband and in-laws in Maharashtra and directed the state police chief to ensure immediate arrest of the accused.

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar directed the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure a prompt and time-bound investigation in the case and sought a detailed action taken report within seven days.

 

"The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of a deeply disturbing report regarding the death of a woman following alleged prolonged domestic violence by her husband and in-laws," the NCW said in a statement.

The woman allegedly committed suicide after sustained harassment and a violent assault. This incident "highlights serious concerns about the safety and dignity of women within marriage", it said.

"The Commission has strongly condemned this reprehensible act and expressed deep anguish over such cases of domestic violence," the statement said.

"The chairperson has directed the DGP concerned to ensure registration of FIR under relevant provisions, immediate arrest of all accused, and a prompt, fair and time-bound investigation with proper collection of evidence," it said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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