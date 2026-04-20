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NCP Leader Injured In Attack In Beed; Probe Launched

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 20, 2026 19:59 IST

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An NCP leader, Sanjay Jadhav, was brutally attacked in Maharashtra's Beed district, leading to a police investigation into the motives and assailants behind the violent incident.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • NCP leader Sanjay Jadhav was attacked in Beed district, Maharashtra.
  • The attack occurred in Govardhan Hiwara village by a group of unidentified assailants.
  • Jadhav sustained serious injuries and is receiving hospital treatment.
  • Police are investigating a possible link to a recent dispute involving Jadhav.

A Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was attacked and injured by unidentified assailants in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Govardhan Hiwara village in Parli Vaijnath tehsil around 11.30 pm on Sunday, an official said.

 

Details Of The Attack On NCP Leader

He said that a group of five to six unidentified assailants attacked Sanjay Jadhav, the former vice-chairman of the Parli Vaijnath Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), with machetes, leaving him seriously injured.

Jadhav sustained multiple injuries in the assault and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said.

Investigation Into The Motives

Preliminary inquiries suggest that the assault may be linked to a recent dispute Jadhav had with a man in the village, he said, adding that efforts are underway to identify and trace the attackers.

Under Indian law, attacks of this nature can lead to charges of attempted murder and rioting, depending on the severity of the injuries and the intent of the assailants. The police investigation will likely focus on identifying the attackers and gathering evidence to establish the motive behind the assault.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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