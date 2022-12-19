NCP lawmaker Saroj Ahir attends Maharashtra assembly session with baby

Nationalist Congress Party MLA Saroj Ahir from Nasik district attended the Maharashtra state assembly’s winter session in Nagpur with her new-born baby on Monday.

The NCP leader stressed the importance of attending the session and said, "I am a mother and a people's representative. For the past two and a half years, due to the coronavirus pandemic, no assembly session has been held in Nagpur. I am a mother now but to put my points across and to raise questions, I have come here to get answers for my voters."

Ahir's baby is two and a half months old. The NCP MLA delivered a baby on September 30 and was seen addressing the media briefing with her baby.

The Nagpur winter session, which started on Monday, also introduced a new app designed for members of the assembly.