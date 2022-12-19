News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » NCP lawmaker Saroj Ahir attends Maharashtra assembly session with baby

NCP lawmaker Saroj Ahir attends Maharashtra assembly session with baby

Source: ANI
December 19, 2022 15:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nationalist Congress Party MLA Saroj Ahir from Nasik district attended the Maharashtra state assembly’s winter session in Nagpur with her new-born baby on Monday.

The NCP leader stressed the importance of attending the session and said, "I am a mother and a people's representative. For the past two and a half years, due to the coronavirus pandemic, no assembly session has been held in Nagpur. I am a mother now but to put my points across and to raise questions, I have come here to get answers for my voters."

 

Ahir's baby is two and a half months old. The NCP MLA delivered a baby on September 30 and was seen addressing the media briefing with her baby.

The Nagpur winter session, which started on Monday, also introduced a new app designed for members of the assembly.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
 
Print this article
Ajit Pawar named Leader of Opposition in Maha assembly
Ajit Pawar named Leader of Opposition in Maha assembly
How the numbers stack up in Maharashtra assembly
How the numbers stack up in Maharashtra assembly
Return and talk to me, Uddhav tells rebel MLAs
Return and talk to me, Uddhav tells rebel MLAs
WATCH Messi, Argentina CELEBRATE!
WATCH Messi, Argentina CELEBRATE!
Hero of 1971 Indo-Pak battle of Longewala passes away
Hero of 1971 Indo-Pak battle of Longewala passes away
Messi's victory celebrations turn violent in Kerala
Messi's victory celebrations turn violent in Kerala
Sanatan dharma, Islam not weak: BSP MP on 'Pathaan'
Sanatan dharma, Islam not weak: BSP MP on 'Pathaan'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

K'taka assembly session begins in disputed Belagavi

K'taka assembly session begins in disputed Belagavi

Why Maha villages want to move out, Fadnavis explains

Why Maha villages want to move out, Fadnavis explains

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances