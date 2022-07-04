News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ajit Pawar named Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly

Ajit Pawar named Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 04, 2022 18:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar was on Monday named the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly.

IMAGE: Ajit Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

He succeeds Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as deputy chief minister on June 30.

 

Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that Pawar will take over as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, adding NCP has emerged as the single largest opposition party in the 288-member House.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described Ajit Pawar as a mature politicians and administrator.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP Will Use Shinde To Finish Uddhav's Sena
BJP Will Use Shinde To Finish Uddhav's Sena
Jolt for Uddhav as another Sena MLA joins Shinde camp
Jolt for Uddhav as another Sena MLA joins Shinde camp
Uddhav faction challenges Speaker's decision in SC
Uddhav faction challenges Speaker's decision in SC
RBI fines Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank
RBI fines Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank
Recipe: Crispy Spicy Potato Sticks
Recipe: Crispy Spicy Potato Sticks
Uddhav dares BJP to hold mid-term polls in Maha
Uddhav dares BJP to hold mid-term polls in Maha
'I can never make a depressing film'
'I can never make a depressing film'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

I was suppressed...: Shinde after winning trust vote

I was suppressed...: Shinde after winning trust vote

New Maha govt is formed by ED: Fadnavis's wordplay

New Maha govt is formed by ED: Fadnavis's wordplay

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances