Ajit Pawar named Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar was on Monday named the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly.

IMAGE: Ajit Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

He succeeds Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as deputy chief minister on June 30.

Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that Pawar will take over as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, adding NCP has emerged as the single largest opposition party in the 288-member House.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described Ajit Pawar as a mature politicians and administrator.