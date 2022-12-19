News
Amid border row, K'taka assembly session begins in Belagavi

Amid border row, K'taka assembly session begins in Belagavi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 19, 2022 11:52 IST
A security blanket has been thrown across the Belagavi city as the winter session of the Karnataka Legislature starts on Monday.

IMAGE: Security beefed up at the Karnataka-Maharashtra border at Chikodi, in Belagavi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Amid fear over the border row with Maharashtra and disruption due to protests by various communities, the entire city resembles a cantonment of sorts.

Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, where the session is in progress appears like a barrack with policemen deployed all over the place.

According to police sources, nearly 5,000 policemen have been deployed for maintaining law and order in the city.

 

These policemen include six superintendents of police, 11 additional superintendents of police, 43 deputy SPs, 95 inspectors and 241 sub-inspectors, they added.

The sources also said there will be a sizeable number of policemen deployed at the Vaccine Depot ground where the Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti is staging a demonstration demanding merger of Belagavi with Maharashtra.

Some leaders from Maharashtra had wished to participate in the event. A Maharashtra MP Dhairyasheel Mane had even requested the Belagavi district administration to make arrangements for his visit to the city.

However, the district authorities imposed a ban on his entry saying that his possible inflammatory speech may create law and order problems.

Apart from the MES, various groups including farmers, are also staging demonstrations in Belagavi to press for their demands.

This session, which would be the last one of the current Assembly, as the elections are barely four months away, may also see commotion inside the House with political parties trying to draw the attention of people with their protests, sources said.

There are many bills which is likely to be tabled and cleared in the current session.

A controversial anti-Halal bill may also be introduced in the session as a private bill by a BJP legislator, which may cause furore, the sources added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
