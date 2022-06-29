How the numbers stack up in Maharashtra assembly

The following is the party position in the Maharashtra legislative assembly.

Party No of MLAs Shiv Sena 55 NCP 53 Congress 44 BJP 106 Bahujan Vikas Aghadi 3 Samajwadi Party 2 AIMIM 2 Prahar Janshakti Party 2 MNS 1 CPI-M 1 PWP 1 Swabhimani Paksha 1 Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 1 Jansurajya Shakti Party 1 Krantikari Shetkari Party 1 Independents 13 Total 287

Against the strength of 288, the effective strength is 287, as there is one vacancy due to the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke last month.

Out of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs, 38 are in Guwahati along with 10 independents.

Two NCP members -- Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal -- have tested Covid-19 positive, while two other party legislators -- Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik -- are currently in jail.