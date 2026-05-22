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Home  » News » NCB Busts Drug Traffickers, Seizes ₹3 Crore Worth Of Ganja

NCB Busts Drug Traffickers, Seizes ₹3 Crore Worth Of Ganja

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 22, 2026 18:17 IST

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The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized a massive consignment of ganja worth ₹3 crore in Maharashtra, arresting two individuals and disrupting drug trafficking operations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The NCB seized 702 kg of ganja worth ₹3 crore in Maharashtra's Gondia district.
  • Two men were arrested for transporting the ganja in a truck concealed among grocery items.
  • The ganja was sourced from Odisha and intended for drug syndicates in major Maharashtra cities.
  • The arrested individuals were known for regularly transporting ganja from Odisha to Maharashtra.
  • The NCB encourages citizens to report drug-related activities through the National Narcotics Helpline.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 702 kg of ganja worth ₹3 crore and arrested two men from Maharashtra's Gondia district, an official said on Friday.

Details of the Drug Seizure

Acting on specific intelligence, the NCB intercepted Prakash M D and Padamlal N M travelling in a truck, and found ganja concealed in 100 packets hidden among grocery items like detergent, toothpaste and hair dye, it said.

 

Drug Syndicate Operations Uncovered

The contraband had been sourced from Odisha and was meant for drug syndicates in Nagpur, Gondia, Pune and Mumbai, the NCB said.

Ongoing Investigation and Previous Seizures

The arrested men regularly transported bulk quantities of ganja from Odisha to Maharashtra, as per the preliminary probe.

In April, the NCB had seized 210 kg of ganja brought from Odisha and arrested four persons.

Public Appeal for Reporting Drug Activities

The agency appealed to citizens to report drug-related activities through MANAS, the National Narcotics Helpline, on toll-free number 1933, assuring that the identity of informants would be kept confidential.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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