The first day of the nine day Navratri festival began on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Many people queued up to seek blessings at Mumbai's Mahalakshmi temple.

All Photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com IMAGE: Devotees offer darshan at the temple.

IMAGE: A Sea of devotees.

IMAGE: Devotees patiently queue to enter the temple.

IMAGE: A view of the crowd outside the temple.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com