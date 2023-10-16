News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Tattoo Messages This Navratri

Tattoo Messages This Navratri

By REDIFF STYLE
October 16, 2023 06:55 IST
IMAGE: An artist in Ahmedabad paints a tattoo representing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on a woman's back ahead of Navratri. All Photographs : Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A tattoo representing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

 

IMAGE: A tattoo depicting World Cup 2023. Does the pair playing dandiya look like Virat and Anushka?

 

IMAGE: India made it 8-0 against Pakistan: This tattoo says it all.

 

IMAGE: An artist paints a more traditional Navratri tattoo.
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF STYLE
