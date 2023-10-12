Ananya, Khushi's Dhinchak Garba Swag

Navratri is almost upon us and it's time you spiced up the ethnic in your wardrobe.

Heavily embellished ghagra cholis will always be a hit, but minimalist styles are receiving a huge nod of approval as well.

The bling will let you shine on a dandiya night, but an elegant outfit can be repurposed for Diwali as well.

Take a cue from these celebs on how to stand out in your garba outfit.

IMAGE: Ananya Panday is a chamak challo in shades of pink, red and orange.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE:Shanaya Kapoor looks ready to dance to the beats of Pari hoon main.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor champions this cheerful lehengacholi, but also reminds you to wear comfy footwear.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Navratri offers you the perfect excuse to be dressed in a shimmering customised sari like the one Hansika Motwani is wearing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

IMAGE: Turn to Mira Kapoor when you want something eye-catching yet chic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Aaj blue hain paani paani paani! Nikita Dutta shows you how to stand out in a sharara.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram