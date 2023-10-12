Ananya, Khushi's Dhinchak Garba Swag

Navratri is almost upon us and it's time you spiced up the ethnic in your wardrobe.
Heavily embellished ghagra cholis will always be a hit, but minimalist styles are receiving a huge nod of approval as well.
The bling will let you shine on a dandiya night, but an elegant outfit can be repurposed for Diwali as well.
Take a cue from these celebs on how to stand out in your garba outfit.
IMAGE: Ananya Panday is a chamak challo in shades of pink, red and orange.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
IMAGE:Shanaya Kapoor looks ready to dance to the beats of Pari hoon main.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor champions this cheerful lehengacholi, but also reminds you to wear comfy footwear.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Navratri offers you the perfect excuse to be dressed in a shimmering customised sari like the one Hansika Motwani is wearing.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram
IMAGE: Turn to Mira Kapoor when you want something eye-catching yet chic.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Aaj blue hain paani paani paani! Nikita Dutta shows you how to stand out in a sharara.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram
IMAGE: Dia Mirza's gold lehenga
with its anginat
flowers is the perfect addition to your Navratri wardrobe.Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com