Navratri Recipe: Sabudana Kheer

Navratri Recipe: Sabudana Kheer

By Chef RAJESH SHARMA
October 12, 2023 13:01 IST
Fans of sabudana, Chef Rajesh Sharma has a recipe that will add a wonderful touch to your Navratri celebrations.

This creamy and delicious Sabudana Kheer, made using sago pearls, milk and sugar, is a great substitute for the regular rice kheer.

It takes less than an hour to make it and the kheer can be had during your vrat or otherwise as well.

Sabudana Kheer

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sabudana or sago pearls, soaked for 8-10 hours or overnight
  • 500 ml milk, boiled
  • ½ cup sugar
  • ½ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
  • Handful cashews, finely chopped
  • Handful pistachios, finely chopped
  • Handful badam or almonds, slivered + 2-3 whole almonds to garnish
  • Ghee, to roast the nuts
  • 2 cups water

Method

  • Boil 2 cups water in a deep non-stick kadhai or saucepan over medium heat.
    Rinse and drain the sabudana and add it to the boiling water.
    Add the milk.
    Let it simmer over low heat for 4-5 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, heat the ghee in a small non-stick frying pan.
    Add the chopped almonds, pistachios, cashews.
    Saute over medium heat for a few minutes.
    Take off heat and keep aside.
  • Add the sugar to the simmering sabudana-milk mixture.
    Mix well and continue to simmer.
    Add the sauteed and chopped nuts.
    Add the cardamom powder and mix well.
    Continue to simmer over medium heat for 10-20 minutes.
    Take off heat.
    Add the whole almonds and serve warm.

Rajesh Sharma is the chef at Skyview By Empyrean at Patnitop, Jammu and Kashmir.

Chef RAJESH SHARMA
