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SIT Submits Second Chargesheet In TCS Conversion Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 28, 2026 21:03 IST

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a second chargesheet in the TCS sexual harassment and forced conversion case, detailing allegations of exploitation and religious coercion.

Key Points

  • Special Investigation Team files second chargesheet in TCS sexual harassment and forced conversion case.
  • The chargesheet relates to eight FIRs registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions.
  • Accusations include exploitation, forceful conversion attempts, hurting religious sentiments, molestation, and mental harassment.
  • Victims allege targeting through a WhatsApp group, pressuring them to pray and eat non-vegetarian food.
  • All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen corporator Mateen Patel questioned for allegedly sheltering an accused.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the TCS sexual harassment-forced conversion case filed its second chargesheet in a Nashik court on Thursday.

The chargesheet pertains to eight FIRs registered at Mumbai Naka police station here under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions against Raza Rafiq Memon, Shahrukh Husain Shaukat Qureshi, Ashwini Ashok Chainani, Tausif Bilal Attar, Shafi Bhikan Sheikh, Danish Ejaz Sheikh, Nida Ejaz Khan, among others, officials said.

 

The chargesheet was filed in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate here, they added.

Details of the Chargesheet

On May 22, the SIT had submitted a 1500-page chargesheet in the lone case registered at Deolali Camp police station against Danish Ejaz Sheikh, Tausif Bilal Attar, Nida Ejaz Khan and Matin Majid Patel under BNS and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Atrocities Prevention) Act.

Allegations Against TCS Employees

The SIT was formed after several women employees at the Nashik unit of the IT major made allegations of exploitation, attempt at forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment.

The complainants claimed the accused were targeting employees through a Whatsapp group, pressuring them to pray and eat non-vegetarian food. Some victims also alleged that they were coerced or pressured into adopting religious practices, including praying, changing dietary habits, and adopting religious symbols.

Questioning of Corporator Mateen Patel

Meanwhile, police questioned All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen corporator Mateen Patel, accused of giving shelter to case accused Nida Khan while she was evading arrest. He was questioned for around nine hours on May 25 and has been summoned to the police station again on June 1, an official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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