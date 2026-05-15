HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Nashik Court Rejects Bail In TCS Harassment Case

Nashik Court Rejects Bail In TCS Harassment Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 20:42 IST

x

A Nashik court has denied bail to five individuals implicated in the TCS sexual harassment and forced conversion case, as investigations continue into allegations of molestation and religious coercion at the IT firm's Nashik unit.

Key Points

  • Nashik court rejects bail pleas of five arrested in TCS harassment case.
  • Accusations include sexual harassment and forced religious conversion at TCS Nashik unit.
  • Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing nine cases of molestation and harassment.
  • Victims allege coercion into adopting religious practices.
  • Defence argues arrests were illegal, prosecution claims all guidelines were followed.

A Nashik court on Friday rejected the bail pleas of five persons arrested in the TCS sexual harassment-forced conversion case.

The bail pleas of Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Asif Ansari and Ashwini Chainani were rejected, public prosecutor Vijay Gaikwad said.

 

Arguments and Contentions in the TCS Case

Arguments on the bail pleas took place between May 11 and 13, with the prosecution and defence putting forth their sides, after which the court had reserved the order for Friday.

While the defence contended that the arrests were illegal, special public prosecutor Ajay Misar told court all Supreme Court guidelines were followed while taking them into custody as part of the probe.

The defence also questioned why the cases were filed on a single day when the victims claimed the incidents of harassment were going on for two years.

Ongoing Investigation into Harassment Allegations

The prosecution, however, told court the probe began once the victims gathered courage to approach police.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik police is probing nine cases of molestation and harassment at the IT major's Nashik unit.

Some victims have also alleged that they were coerced or pressured into adopting religious practices, including praying, changing dietary habits, and adopting religious symbols.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Nashik Court Extends Custody Of TCS Employees In Conversion Case
TCS Employees Remanded In Custody Over Conversion Allegations
TCS Nashik Case: Accused Employee Seeks Anticipatory Bail
TCS Nashik Case: Accused Employee Seeks Anticipatory Bail
Tata Consultancy Services Harassment Case: Two Accused in Custody
Tata Consultancy Services Harassment Case: Two Accused in Custody
Tata Consultancy Services Harassment Case: Two Accused in Custody
Tata Consultancy Services Harassment Case: Two Accused in Custody

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 3

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

VIDEOS

India, UAE Sign Key MoUs in Presence of PM Modi and UAE President3:09

India, UAE Sign Key MoUs in Presence of PM Modi and UAE...

Rare Moment! Smile, Hug, Handshake! This is how UAE President welcomed PM Modi0:40

Rare Moment! Smile, Hug, Handshake! This is how UAE...

Kashish Kapoor Stuns in Glamorous Black Outfit0:44

Kashish Kapoor Stuns in Glamorous Black Outfit

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO