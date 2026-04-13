Maharashtra Official Demands Action in TCS Sexual Harassment and Conversion Case

Following allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion at TCS's Nashik branch, a Maharashtra official is demanding swift and decisive action, prompting investigations and raising concerns about workplace safety.

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Key Points Maharashtra official demands strict action against TCS employees in Nashik over sexual harassment and forced religious conversion allegations.

Eight female TCS employees have accused senior colleagues of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion at the company's Nashik campus.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the complaints, leading to the arrest of seven TCS executives.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has described the allegations as 'gravely concerning' and announced an internal investigation.

The official has called for a thorough investigation, including CCTV footage review and financial transaction analysis, and a fast-track court trial.

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Monday demanded strict action against employees of a top IT company facing allegations of sexual harassment and religious conversion at the firm's branch in Nashik.

In a statement in Mumbai, Gorhe said she has directed the Nashik Police Commissioner to take strict action in the case.

Eight female employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have levelled allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion against their senior colleagues at the company's Nashik campus in North Maharashtra.

Earlier this week, police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the complaints lodged by the employees, who claimed the human resources department turned a deaf ear to their grievances.

Police have since arrested seven executives of the IT major, including the company's female HR manager.

Concerns Raised and Investigation Demands

Gorhe said the incident has led to tensions in society and raised questions about safety of women at workplace.

She noted that religious conversion of women and their sexual harassment at workplace were a matter of grave concern and there should be an impartial, transparent and thorough investigation in this case.

She said the SIT should check CCTV footage of the company premises, phone chats and financial transactions as part of its probe, and sought trial of the accused in a fast track court.

TCS Response

On Monday, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran termed sexual harassment allegations at TCS Nashik as "gravely concerning and anguishing", and announced an internal investigation into the matter under a senior executive.