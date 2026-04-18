Nashik TCS case: 'Accused concealed marriage, put pressure to convert'

Nashik police is probing multiple FIRs alleging sexual harassment and forced religious conversion at a TCS unit, with eight arrests so far.

IMAGE: Accused Raza Memon and Shafi Sheikh, arrested in connection with the alleged Nashik TCS religious conversion and sexual harassment case, are being produced in court, in Nashik on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Eight accused arrested; nine FIRs registered in TCS Nashik case.

Victim alleges sexual relationship under deceit and pressure to convert.

CM Devendra Fadnavis orders comprehensive probe.

TCS denies receiving complaints via official channels, sets up oversight panel.

Anticipatory bail plea filed by co-accused Nida Khan; police custody extended for two.

A victim in the alleged sexual harassment case at a TCS unit here has told police that one of the accused established a physical relationship with her against her wishes while concealing his marriage, and also put pressure on her to convert to Islam.

As the police obtained extension of custody of two other accused, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday held a high-level meeting and directed that there should be a 'comprehensive probe'.

A Special Investigation Team of Nashik police has arrested eight persons by registering nine FIRs after cases of alleged sexual harassment and pressure to convert at the unit of Tata Consultancy Services in the city came to light.

In a related development, Nida Khan, a woman employee who is among the accused, filed a pre-arrest bail plea.

Victim's allegations and FIR details

As per a first information report based on a complaint filed by a victim woman, she met one of the accused four years ago, and the two became friends as they had attended the same college.

The accused promised to help her secure a job at TCS after graduation, she told police.

In July 2022, he attempted to force himself upon her and expressed a desire to marry her, the complaint said.

The woman joined TCS's Nashik unit where the accused also worked. In August 2024, he established a physical relationship with her against her wishes at a resort, she stated in the complaint.

In February 2026, the complainant found out that he was a married man with two children when his wife contacted her.

When the complainant confronted him, the accused allegedly admitted that he had no intention of marrying her.

The accused, along with two other colleagues -- also named in the FIR -- frequently met her in the company canteen, and the trio often made derogatory remarks about Hindu deities, the complainant said.

They allegedly made objectionable comments about worshipping 'Shivalinga' and said insulting things about Draupadi of the Mahabharat.

Further, they put pressure on her to convert to Islam, claiming it was a superior religion, the complainant told police.

She also allegedly faced sexual harrassment and blackmail by some of the co-accused, according to the FIR.

Police have invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 68 (sexual intercourse achieved through deceitful means), 75 (sexual harassment) and 299 (hurting religious sentiments) in this FIR.

Multiple FIRs, company response and legal developments

Besides this case, there are eight other FIRs related to alleged sexual harassment and forcible religious conversion at the TCS unit.

TCS on Friday said that a preliminary review of the records indicated that it had not received any complaints 'of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH (prevention of sexual harassment) channels'.

The country's largest IT services company also announced an oversight panel and engagement of external entities in its internal probe. It has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct, it added.

Nida Khan, the woman accused in the case, filed an anticipatory bail application before the Nashik sessions court, which will hear the plea on Monday.

Separately, a court extended the police remand of co-accused Raza Memon (35) and Shafi Sheikh (36) till April 20.

Nida Khan's lawyer denied the charges against his client, saying she cannot be accused of outraging the modesty of another woman. Her plea also cited her two-month-old pregnancy as a ground for bail.

TCS had on Friday clarified that Khan was not an HR manager (as claimed by a section of media), and never held any leadership role.

A Nashik Police Crime Branch team is currently stationed in Mumbra in Thane district to track down Khan.

Chief Minister Fadnavis, meanwhile, held a high-level meeting of the home department to review some key ongoing investigations including the TCS case, an official said.

"Incidents like religious conversion will not be tolerated. Examine all possible patterns and angles; no aspect should be left out," the CM said, while also appreciating the Nashik police for bringing the case to light.