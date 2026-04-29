Nashik Court Extends Custody Of TCS Employees In Conversion Case

A Nashik court has extended the police custody of four TCS employees amid investigations into alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment, highlighting the company's zero-tolerance policy.

Key Points Nashik court extends police custody of four TCS employees until May 2.

The TCS employees are accused of religious conversion of a male colleague.

Accusations of sexual harassment from female colleagues are also part of the case.

The court is investigating the money trail and potential international links.

TCS has stated it has zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct.

A court in Nashik on Wednesday extended till May 2 the police custody of four TCS employees in connection with the alleged religious conversion of their male colleague to allow investigators to probe the money trail and suspected international links.

The accused, Raza Rafiq Memon (35), Tausif Bilal Attar (37), Danish Ejaz Sheikh (32), and Shahrukh Husain Shaukat Qureshi (34) are also accused of sexually harassing some women colleagues at the local unit of the leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organisation.

Charges Against TCS Employees

They were booked under sections 75 (sexual harassment), 79 (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), and 302 (deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the BNS.

An SIT took their custody on April 23 from the Nashik Road Central Jail to investigate their alleged role in the religious conversion of their male colleague. A case was registered at the Mumbai Naka police station. On April 24, the court remanded them in police custody till April 29.

Court Proceedings and Investigation

On Wednesday, the additional chief judicial magistrate extended their police custody till May 2 after the prosecution stressed the need to investigate the money trail and international links.

Of the two female accused in the sexual harassment and religious conversion case, a court on Tuesday extended the operations manager Ashwini Chainani's judicial custody till May 5 after public prosecutor Ajay Misar sought time to present the government side as he is new in the case.

Legal Representation and TCS Response

Advocate Misar has replaced Kiran Bendbhar in the TCS case, which is now being heard in-camera.

TCS had stated that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct and is focused on supporting employees and ensuring a safe and respectful workplace across all locations.

It continues to extend full cooperation to the law enforcement agencies so that the matter is investigated thoroughly, transparently and brought to a rightful conclusion.