Rajasthan Police Freeze Drug Trafficker's Assets Worth Over Rs 2.5 Crore

Rajasthan Police have frozen assets exceeding Rs 2.5 crore belonging to an alleged drug trafficker in Jhalawar, under the NDPS Act, as part of a crackdown on narcotics trade financial networks.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rajasthan Police freeze assets worth over Rs 2.5 crore belonging to an alleged drug trafficker.

The action was carried out under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act as part of 'Operation Divya Prahar 2.0'.

The accused, Liaqat Khan, has been previously booked in multiple narcotics trafficking cases.

Authorities had seized over 3,100 kg of narcotic substances, valued at around Rs 4.83 crore.

Frozen properties include two residential houses with a combined market value of approximately Rs 2.52 crore.

Police in Rajasthan's Jhalawar have frozen assets worth more than Rs 2.5 crore belonging to an alleged drug trafficker under provisions of the NDPS Act, officials said on Tuesday.

Operation Divya Prahar 2.0 Targets Drug Money

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said the action was carried out against accused Liaqat Khan under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as part of "Operation Divya Prahar 2.0" -- a crackdown on financial networks linked to narcotics trade.

Khan, a resident of Chachurni village in Dag area, has been previously booked in multiple cases related to narcotics trafficking.

Authorities had seized over 3,100 kg of narcotic substances, including poppy husk and opium, with an estimated black market value of around Rs 4.83 crore.

Assets Frozen to Prevent Further Trafficking

The action, which was approved by the competent authority, involves freezing movable and immovable properties allegedly acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking, the officer said.

"With this step, the accused and his associates will neither be able to use these assets nor sell or transfer them," he added.

The frozen properties include two residential houses with a combined market value of approximately Rs 2.52 crore, police said.

Police Target Drug Syndicates' Financial Networks

Officials said a confidential database of assets linked to suspected traffickers was prepared by the police to target the financial networks of drug syndicates. The action was carried out in coordination with the district administration, including revenue and public works departments.

Process is underway to initiate similar action in other such cases, they added.

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, aims to combat drug trafficking and abuse in India. Section 68-F outlines procedures for identifying and seizing illegally acquired property. Indian law enforcement agencies often target assets acquired through illegal activities to disrupt criminal networks.