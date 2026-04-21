HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Rajasthan Police Freeze Drug Trafficker's Assets Worth Over Rs 2.5 Crore

Rajasthan Police Freeze Drug Trafficker's Assets Worth Over Rs 2.5 Crore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 21, 2026 18:05 IST

Rajasthan Police have frozen assets exceeding Rs 2.5 crore belonging to an alleged drug trafficker in Jhalawar, under the NDPS Act, as part of a crackdown on narcotics trade financial networks.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Rajasthan Police freeze assets worth over Rs 2.5 crore belonging to an alleged drug trafficker.
  • The action was carried out under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act as part of 'Operation Divya Prahar 2.0'.
  • The accused, Liaqat Khan, has been previously booked in multiple narcotics trafficking cases.
  • Authorities had seized over 3,100 kg of narcotic substances, valued at around Rs 4.83 crore.
  • Frozen properties include two residential houses with a combined market value of approximately Rs 2.52 crore.

Police in Rajasthan's Jhalawar have frozen assets worth more than Rs 2.5 crore belonging to an alleged drug trafficker under provisions of the NDPS Act, officials said on Tuesday.

Operation Divya Prahar 2.0 Targets Drug Money

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said the action was carried out against accused Liaqat Khan under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as part of "Operation Divya Prahar 2.0" -- a crackdown on financial networks linked to narcotics trade.

 

Khan, a resident of Chachurni village in Dag area, has been previously booked in multiple cases related to narcotics trafficking.

Authorities had seized over 3,100 kg of narcotic substances, including poppy husk and opium, with an estimated black market value of around Rs 4.83 crore.

Assets Frozen to Prevent Further Trafficking

The action, which was approved by the competent authority, involves freezing movable and immovable properties allegedly acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking, the officer said.

"With this step, the accused and his associates will neither be able to use these assets nor sell or transfer them," he added.

The frozen properties include two residential houses with a combined market value of approximately Rs 2.52 crore, police said.

Police Target Drug Syndicates' Financial Networks

Officials said a confidential database of assets linked to suspected traffickers was prepared by the police to target the financial networks of drug syndicates. The action was carried out in coordination with the district administration, including revenue and public works departments.

Process is underway to initiate similar action in other such cases, they added.

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, aims to combat drug trafficking and abuse in India. Section 68-F outlines procedures for identifying and seizing illegally acquired property. Indian law enforcement agencies often target assets acquired through illegal activities to disrupt criminal networks.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Jammu And Kashmir Police Seize Drug Dealers' Assets
Rajasthan Police Freeze Property Bought With Drug Money
Rajasthan Police Freeze Property Bought With Drug Money
J&K Police Crackdown: Drug Peddlers' Assets Seized
Jammu Police Nab Drug Peddler, Seize Heroin and Cash
Jammu Police Nab Drug Peddler, Seize Heroin and Cash
Police Seize Property Of Alleged Drug Peddler In Shopian

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

webstory image 2

Nutty Alu Cutlets: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

VIDEOS

Kedarnath Dham Decked with Flowers Ahead of Grand Opening2:56

Kedarnath Dham Decked with Flowers Ahead of Grand Opening

WATCH: Overwhelmed Woman Cries After Meeting PM Modi in Purulia2:11

WATCH: Overwhelmed Woman Cries After Meeting PM Modi in...

Juhi Chawla spotted with her husband at Mumbai airport1:29

Juhi Chawla spotted with her husband at Mumbai airport

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO