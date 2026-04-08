Sena Leader Raises Concerns Over Nanded Law and Order After Spate of Killings

Following a surge in murders, a Maharashtra legislator is sounding the alarm over Nanded's escalating crime rates, rampant extortion, and the proliferation of illegal firearms, urging immediate police action.

Key Points Five murders in three days in Nanded, Maharashtra, have raised concerns about law and order.

A Shiv Sena legislator claims there is a proliferation of illegal firearms in Nanded.

Extortion is reportedly rampant, with students and businessmen being targeted.

The legislator calls for the establishment of a police commissionerate in Nanded.

Criminals are allegedly fleeing to Telangana and Karnataka after committing crimes in Nanded.

With the Nanded city in central Maharashtra recording five murders within three days, Shiv Sena legislator Hemant Patil on Wednesday expressed concern over the law and order situation and claimed that there was an alarming proliferation of illegal firearms in the area.

Extortion was also rampant in the city, he said.

"If a search is conducted, at least 1,500 to 2,000 illegal pistols would be found in Nanded. Nobody has any fear (of law) here," said Patil, a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

A 35-year-old Shiv Sena worker was stabbed to death in the city on Monday. Three persons had died in a clash between two gangs and another person was killed under the jurisdiction of Vazirabad police station over the weekend.

As Nanded is near the borders of Telangana and Karnataka, criminals run away to these states after committing a crime here, Patil told reporters.

Extortion Concerns and Impact on Students and Businesses

The MLC also claimed that students who come to Nanded for education face extortion. "Their laptops and mobile phone are taken, and they are also beaten up. There is a need to establish a police commissionerate in Nanded at the earliest," he said.

"Hundreds of crores of rupees were collected from Nanded's businessmen in recent days. Many businessmen have left the city. So the political leaders should take a strong stand and must not give shelter to criminals irrespective of their political links," the MLC said.