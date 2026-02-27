Cloth Shop Owner Arrested in Jalna, Swords Seized

In Jalna, Maharashtra, police seized a cache of swords from a cloth shop, leading to the arrest of the owner as authorities investigate the source and intended use of the weapons.

Key Points Police seized 21 swords from a cloth shop in Jalna, Maharashtra.

The shop owner, Manish Nilhani, has been arrested in connection with the seized swords.

An investigation is underway to determine the origin and purpose of the swords.

The raid was conducted based on a tip-off received by the police.

Police have seized 21 small and large swords from a cloth shop in Maharashtra's Jalna city and arrested its owner, an official said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, a police team raided the premises in the Mahavir Chowk area around midnight and found the weapons, the official said.

Investigation Underway

The owner, Manish Nilhani (43), a resident of Ajanta Nagar, has been arrested, and a probe is underway to determine why and from where he had procured the swords, he said.