Cloth Shop Owner Arrested in Jalna, Swords Seized

Cloth Shop Owner Arrested in Jalna, Swords Seized

February 27, 2026 14:00 IST

In Jalna, Maharashtra, police seized a cache of swords from a cloth shop, leading to the arrest of the owner as authorities investigate the source and intended use of the weapons.

Key Points

  • Police seized 21 swords from a cloth shop in Jalna, Maharashtra.
  • The shop owner, Manish Nilhani, has been arrested in connection with the seized swords.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the origin and purpose of the swords.
  • The raid was conducted based on a tip-off received by the police.

Police have seized 21 small and large swords from a cloth shop in Maharashtra's Jalna city and arrested its owner, an official said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, a police team raided the premises in the Mahavir Chowk area around midnight and found the weapons, the official said.

 

Investigation Underway

The owner, Manish Nilhani (43), a resident of Ajanta Nagar, has been arrested, and a probe is underway to determine why and from where he had procured the swords, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
