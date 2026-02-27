Cloth Shop Owner Arrested in Jalna, Swords Seized

In Jalna, Maharashtra, police seized a cache of swords from a cloth shop, leading to the arrest of the owner as authorities investigate the source and intended use of the weapons.
Key Points
- Police seized 21 swords from a cloth shop in Jalna, Maharashtra.
- The shop owner, Manish Nilhani, has been arrested in connection with the seized swords.
- An investigation is underway to determine the origin and purpose of the swords.
- The raid was conducted based on a tip-off received by the police.
Police have seized 21 small and large swords from a cloth shop in Maharashtra's Jalna city and arrested its owner, an official said on Friday.
Based on a tip-off, a police team raided the premises in the Mahavir Chowk area around midnight and found the weapons, the official said.
Investigation Underway
The owner, Manish Nilhani (43), a resident of Ajanta Nagar, has been arrested, and a probe is underway to determine why and from where he had procured the swords, he said.