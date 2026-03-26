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Bomb Scare at Muzaffarpur Civil Court Triggers Police Investigation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 26, 2026 19:49 IST

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A bomb threat at the Muzaffarpur civil court in Bihar has prompted a thorough police investigation and security sweep, raising concerns about court security.

Key Points

  • Muzaffarpur civil court received a bomb threat via the district judge's phone, triggering an immediate police response.
  • Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and sniffer dogs were deployed to conduct a thorough search of the court premises.
  • The cyber cell is working to identify the source of the bomb threat and determine its credibility.
  • A similar bomb threat was reported at the Muzaffarpur civil court and other district courts in January, raising concerns about recurring security issues.

Muzaffarpur district civil court on Thursday received a bomb threat, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Suresh Kumar told reporters, "The bomb threat was received on the district judge's phone."

 

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and sniffer dogs, along with several police teams, were deployed to intensively inspect the premises, he said.

"We haven't received anything suspicious yet," the ASP said.

The cyber cell is trying to ascertain the source of the threat and police are ensuring a technical inspection of various aspects, an official said.

A similar threat was received in the civil courts of Muzaffarpur and other districts in January.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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