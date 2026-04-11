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Fugitive in Kerala Murder Case Recaptured After Mumbai Escape

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 11, 2026 20:19 IST

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A murder suspect who escaped from a mental health facility in Kerala after being accused of stabbing a woman to death has been recaptured in Mumbai, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances of his escape.

Key Points

  • Vineesh Vinod, accused in the Drishya murder case, escaped from a mental health centre in Kerala in December.
  • Vinod was arrested in Mumbai after police received information about his whereabouts at a railway station.
  • Vinod is accused of stabbing Drishya to death in 2021 after she rejected his proposal and also attacking her sister.
  • A police team from Kozhikode has been dispatched to Mumbai to bring Vinod back to Kerala.

A 26-year-old man, accused in a murder case, who had escaped from a mental health centre here three months ago, was nabbed from Mumbai on Saturday, police said.

Vineesh Vinod of Muttungal, accused of the Drishya murder case, reported in Malappuram district, escaped from the Kuthiravattom Government Mental Health Centre by making a hole in a toilet wall in December last year, they added.

 

Vinod has been booked for stabbing to death Drishya (21) of Elamkulam near Perinthalmanna in January 2021 after the woman rejected his love proposal.

He had also allegedly set fire to the stationery shop of Drishya's father before reaching her house to attack her. Drishya's sister, Devashree, who tried to save her, was also allegedly attacked by the accused.

Investigation and Recapture

After Vinod escaped from the mental health centre last December, police had formed a special team to track him down.

He had earlier escaped from the same facility a few years ago but was caught within days.

Based on information that Vinod was seen at a railway station in Mumbai, local police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials were alerted. They identified Vinod and took him into custody, a Kozhikode City Police officer said.

A police team from Kozhikode has left for Mumbai to bring Vinod back to the state.

He is expected to be brought to Kozhikode on Sunday, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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