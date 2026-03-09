HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Punjab Murder Suspect Apprehended in Maharashtra After Tip-Off

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 09, 2026 23:24 IST

A man wanted for a murder in Patiala, Punjab, was arrested in Maharashtra after a coordinated effort by local and railway police, bringing a step closer to justice for the victim's family.

Key Points

  • Gurvinder Singh, a suspect in a Punjab murder case, was arrested in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.
  • The arrest was a joint effort by the city crime branch and the Railway Police, acting on a tip-off from Punjab police.
  • Singh was apprehended at the railway station after arriving on the Amritsar-Nanded Sachkhand Express.
  • A Punjab police team arrived to take Singh into custody, and he was granted transit remand until March 12.

A 34-year-old man, on the run after allegedly killing a woman in Punjab last month, was nabbed in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in a joint operation by the city crime branch and the Railway Police, an official said on Monday.

According to police, the accused, Gurvinder Singh alias Goldie, along with two others, allegedly murdered a woman in Patiala on February 19.

 

The victim's family had refused to perform her last rites until the accused were arrested.

Singh was apprehended at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station after he arrived in the central Maharashtra city by Amritsar-Nanded Sachkhand Express on March 8, the official said.

"We received a tip-off from the Punjab police that the suspect was traveling to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by a train. Acting on the information, the crime branch in coordination with the Railway Police nabbed Gurvinder Singh when the train arrived in the city," he informed.

The accused tried to run from the station premises, but was caught after a brief chase, according to the official.

A Punjab police team arrived in the city on Monday to take Singh's custody. The accused was produced before a local court, which granted his transit remand till March 12 to the Punjab police, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
