Man Who Escaped Mumbai Court Custody Re-arrested in Palghar

A fugitive who escaped from police custody while being escorted to a Mumbai court has been recaptured in Palghar, following a tip-off about a public disturbance.

Key Points Harisar Anthony Joseph, 47, escaped from custody while being taken to a Mumbai court.

Joseph was initially held at Arthur Road Jail on charges related to the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

He was re-arrested in Palghar after police were alerted to a disturbance he was causing.

The fugitive has been handed back to Mumbai police for further legal action.

A man who escaped from custody while being presented in a court in Mumbai was arrested in Bolinj area of Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.

Harisar Anthony Joseph (47) fled from custody on Tuesday while being taken to the sessions court in Colaba by MRA Marg police in the metropolis in a case registered under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, the official said.

He was taken to court from Arthur Road Jail, where he was lodged in connection with the case, the official added.

The Re-arrest

"He was nabbed from close to the office of ward number 1 of Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation by patrolling policemen Dinesh Sanap and Akshay Desai. The police arrived there after being alerted that Joseph was creating ruckus over payment for tea," the official said.

He was brought to Bolinj police station and his antecedents, including the custody escape incident, were revealed, the official said.

Joseph has been handed over to Mumbai police for further action, the official added.