Home  » News » Fugitive in 2017 Murder Case Apprehended After Nine Years

Fugitive in 2017 Murder Case Apprehended After Nine Years

March 07, 2026 22:03 IST

After nearly a decade on the run, a suspect in a 2017 Karnataka murder case has been apprehended in Bengaluru, bringing a long manhunt to a close.

Key Points

  • Sufiyan alias Kotreshi, wanted in connection with the 2017 murder of Sapnan in Surathkal, has been arrested in Bengaluru after nearly nine years on the run.
  • The victim was abducted, assaulted, and murdered, with his body disposed of in a forest area near Agumbe.
  • Sufiyan evaded arrest by moving across multiple locations and assuming a new identity as Mohammed Sufiyan Hussain in Bengaluru.
  • The accused has a prior criminal record, including a 2012 arrest for murder during a chain-snatching attempt.

A man who had been absconding for nearly nine years in connection with a 2017 murder case was arrested by Mangaluru crime branch police in Bengaluru, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, Sufiyan alias Kotreshi (31), was apprehended near Shyampur Railway Gate in Bengaluru, they said.

 

Police said he was allegedly involved in the abduction and murder of Sapnan in Surathkal in 2017.

According to police, the victim was abducted, assaulted and later murdered by the gang, which subsequently disposed of the body in the forest area near Agumbe in Shivamogga district.

Sufiyan had been absconding since the incident and moved across several places, including Ballari, Mumbai and parts of Andhra Pradesh to evade arrest, investigators said.

Police said the accused later settled in Bengaluru under a changed identity as Mohammed Sufiyan Hussain and allegedly obtained documents such as an Aadhaar card, passport and driving licence in that name.

He had earlier been arrested in 2012 by the Brucepet Police Station in a murder case registered for allegedly killing an elderly woman during a chain-snatching attempt.

Police said the accused had spent around four years in jail in that case before securing bail.

Four criminal cases, including murder, extortion and theft, are registered against him, police said, adding that he has been handed over to Surathkal police for further investigation.

