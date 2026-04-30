Mumbai To Experience 30-Hour Water Cut on May 5-6

Mumbai residents should prepare for a significant 30-hour water supply disruption in May 2026 as the BMC undertakes critical water tunnel maintenance and connection work.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.



Key Points BMC announces a 30-hour water supply shutdown in Mumbai from May 5-6, 2026.

The shutdown is to facilitate water tunnel connection and maintenance under the Water Supply Project.

Several areas will experience a complete water supply suspension, while others will have low-pressure supply.

Citizens are advised to store sufficient water in advance and use it sparingly during the shutdown.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a planned 30-hour water supply shutdown across several parts of the city between May 5 and May 6, 2026, to facilitate critical water tunnel connection and related maintenance works under its Water Supply Project.

Water Tunnel Connection Project Details

According to the civic body's public release, the operation involves commissioning of the water tunnel from Amar Mahal (Hedgewar Udyan) to Wadala (Pratiksha Nagar), Paral (AMT-1), Trombay Reservoir (AMT-2), and Turbhe High Level Reservoir. As part of the project, a 1800 mm diameter water channel supplying the Turbhe High Level Reservoir will be connected to another 1800 mm line, along with supplementary works.

The BMC said the 1800 mm Turbhe High Level channel and the 1200 mm Turbhe Low Level channel will remain shut during the maintenance window.

Shutdown Schedule and Affected Areas

The shutdown will be effective from Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 10 am to Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 4 pm, totalling 30 hours. During this period, water supply will be fully suspended in some areas, while several localities will receive low-pressure supply.

The civic body stated, "Citizens of the concerned departments should store the required amount of water in advance. Water should be used sparingly during the shutdown period."

Specific Areas Impacted by the Water Cut

Areas to be affected are F North Division: Pratiksha Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Shanti Nagar, H M Marg, K D Gaikwad Nagar, Wadala Truck Terminus, New Cuffe Parade, Almeida Complex (water shutdown on May 6). Sion East and Sion West will receive low-pressure supply.

The F South Division (Parel and Sewri), L Division (Kurla and Saki Naka) and M East Division (Govandi and Mankhurd) will remain affected on May 6. M West Division (Chembur), N Division (Ghatkopar and Vidyavihar) and surrounding areas will face a shutdown on May 5 and low pressure on May 6.

The BMC has appealed to citizens to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously during the shutdown period.