News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mumbai Airport to shut both runways for 5 hours on May 2

Mumbai Airport to shut both runways for 5 hours on May 2

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 04, 2023 23:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mumbai Airport on Tuesday said both its runways will remain temporarily closed for operations for five hours on May 2 as part of the facility's monsoon contingency plan.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The scheduled temporary runway closure is an annual exercise and a contingency plan on the same will help maintain operational continuity and ensure passengers' safety, the private airport operator said in a statement.

 

The exercise involves specialists in engineering and airside teams inspecting the runway surface for micro-texture and macro texture wear and tear that may have occurred due to day-to-day operations and help strengthen the airside strip, it said.

The Adani Group-owned Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has two crossing runways-RWY 09/27 and 14/32.

The two runways will remain temporarily non-operational on May 2, for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work.

The temporary closure will be from 11 am to 5 pm and a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued in this regard, CSMIA said.

CSMIA said it has already intimated all its relevant stakeholders six months in advance and added that, this has also helped airlines to plan their flight schedules accordingly.

All operations will resume as usual from post 5 pm on May 2, it added.

Mumbai International Airport, which is the world's second busiest single-runway airport, handles around 900 flight movements each day.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Every airport in India is on our radar'
'Every airport in India is on our radar'
VOTE! India's BEST airport
VOTE! India's BEST airport
'3 drinks are more than enough on a long flight'
'3 drinks are more than enough on a long flight'
OIC denounces Ram Navami violence, India hits back
OIC denounces Ram Navami violence, India hits back
Gujarat Titans hand Delhi Capitals six-wicket loss
Gujarat Titans hand Delhi Capitals six-wicket loss
On remark against Savarkar, Gadkari's advice to Rahul
On remark against Savarkar, Gadkari's advice to Rahul
5 arrested for human sacrifice at Kamakhya Temple
5 arrested for human sacrifice at Kamakhya Temple
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Tata's Plan To Make Air India Great Again

Tata's Plan To Make Air India Great Again

Airline Staff Are NOT Your Servants!

Airline Staff Are NOT Your Servants!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances