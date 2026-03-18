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Private Water Supplier's Drilling Causes Breach in Mumbai Metro Line

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 18, 2026 22:33 IST

An unauthorised borewell drilling incident in Mumbai resulted in a breach of the Aqua Line Metro tunnel, raising concerns about construction regulations and safety near the city's underground transit system.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Unauthorised borewell drilling by a private water supplier caused a breach in Mumbai's Aqua Line Metro tunnel.
  • The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has filed a police complaint against the water supplier for the damage.
  • Prior permission is mandatory for any construction within 50 metres of the Metro Line-3 to prevent such incidents.
  • An FIR has been registered under section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Metro Act.
  • Metro services remain unaffected, and operations are running normally despite the incident.

Drilling of an unauthorised borewell in south Mumbai by a private water supplier earlier this month led to a small breach in a tunnel of Aqua Line, the only underground Metro corridor in the city, officials said on Wednesday.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) lodged a complaint with the police against the private water supplier for damaging a portion of the Metro Line-3 tunnel while carrying out unauthorised borewell drilling near Metro Cinema.

 

"An FIR has been registered, and operations remain unaffected, with services running normally," the MMRC said in a statement.

It pointed out that prior permission is mandatory for any construction or excavation within the 50-metre 'influence zone' of the Metro Line-3.

"All individuals and agencies are urged to strictly follow guidelines and obtain necessary approvals to avoid such incidents," MMRC stated.

The MMRC spokesperson, however, did not disclose details such as when the incident occurred, who the contractor was, and the extent of damage to the metro tunnel.

Details of the Incident

However, a senior police official said the incident took place on March 5, when drilling activity led to a minor hole on the left side of the underground tunnel. An FIR was registered at Azad Maidan police station on March 13 under section 125 (negligent acts that endanger human life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with the Metro Act, against Rambabu Raay, proprietor of Chandrama Water Supply.

The 33.5-km Aqua Line runs between Cuffe Parade station in south Mumbai and Aarey JVLR station in the western suburbs. It is the country's only fully underground Metro corridor.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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