Mumbai to face 10% water cut from May 15 over El Nino fears

Mumbai is set to implement a 10 per cent water cut from May 15, as the BMC responds to forecasts of a below-normal monsoon influenced by the El Nino weather pattern, raising concerns about the city's water security.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mumbai will face a 10 per cent water cut starting May 15, as announced by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The decision comes amid predictions of a below-normal monsoon this year due to the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Current water stock in the seven lakes supplying Mumbai stands at 28.35 per cent, estimated to last until July 6.

The BMC plans to utilise reserve water from Bhatsa Dam and Upper Vaitarna reservoir, which, combined with the water cut, could extend the supply until August 17 if approved by the state government.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting below-normal monsoons this year due to the El Nino weather pattern, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced a 10 per cent water cut across the city starting May 15.

BMC's Pre-Monsoon Review and Water Stock

Speaking to reporters after a pre-monsoon review meeting, BMC commissioner Ashwini Bhide said that the overall stock in the seven lakes supplying water to the city stood at 28.35 per cent, which is expected to last till July 6.

She said that the civic body decided to impose a 10 per cent water cut from May 15 amid uncertainty over rains this year, with forecasts indicating below-normal monsoon due to the El Nino phenomenon.

Future Water Management Strategies

The civic body plans to reserve water stock of 123 million cubic metres from the Bhatsa Dam and 90 million cubic metres from the Upper Vaitarna reservoir, she said.

If the state government permits withdrawal of the reserve stock and the proposed 10 per cent water cut is implemented, the available stock could last till August 17, Bhide said.