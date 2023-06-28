News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mumbai civic body to impose water cut in city from July 1

Mumbai civic body to impose water cut in city from July 1

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 28, 2023 23:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With the level of lakes supplying water to Mumbai going down due to inadequate rainfall in their catchment areas, the city civic body has decided to impose a 10 per cent water cut here starting from Saturday, officials said.

IMAGE: Modak-Sagar lake, which supplies drinking water to Mumbai, overflowing following heavy rainfall, July 13, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal also appealed to citizens to save water and use it judiciously.

 

The southwest monsoon covered Mumbai on Sunday after a delay of two weeks.

Talking to PTI, Chahal said on Wednesday that the BMC has decided to implement 10 water cut in Mumbai from July 1 as the stock in lakes supplying water to the city is about seven per cent.

Mumbai receives 3,800 millions of litres per day of water from seven reservoirs namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

According to a BMC report, the seven lakes had 7.26 per cent stock at 6 am on Wednesday.

On the same day in 2022 and 2021, the lakes had 9.04 per cent and 16.44 per cent water stock respectively, as per the report.

In a release issued on Wednesday evening, the civic body said the 10 per cent water cut will be applicable to the areas under the municipal corporations of neighbouring

Thane and Bhiwandi-Nizampur, along with some other villages to which the BMC supplies water.

Even after the onset of monsoon this year, there has been very little rainfall in the areas of dams that supply water to Mumbai. Three per cent less rainfall has been recorded in the month of June as compared to the previous year, it said.

If the same situation continues in the absence of heavy rains (in the catchment areas), Mumbai's water supply may be adversely affected, the BMC said, adding that in view of this, 10 per cent water cut will remain applicable till the heavy rainfall improves the useful water stock in the reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai from July 1.

To supply water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan city, the total useful water stock required is 14,47,363 million litres. But presently, all seven reservoirs have only 99,164 million litres which is 6.85 per cent useful water stock, the corporation said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India is suffering from worst water crisis in history!
India is suffering from worst water crisis in history!
Parched Maharashtra village looks to 'water wives' for relief
Parched Maharashtra village looks to 'water wives' for relief
PHOTOS: Delhi-Mumbai's struggle for water
PHOTOS: Delhi-Mumbai's struggle for water
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, 2 killed in tree collapse
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, 2 killed in tree collapse
Chhattisgarh rebel minister Singh Deo made dy CM
Chhattisgarh rebel minister Singh Deo made dy CM
2 NEET aspirants die by suicide in Kota in 24 hrs
2 NEET aspirants die by suicide in Kota in 24 hrs
PIX: 'The titans of chess fight it out until the end'
PIX: 'The titans of chess fight it out until the end'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Mumbai faces 15 pc water cut for a month from Mar 31

Mumbai faces 15 pc water cut for a month from Mar 31

Rains fill up Mumbai's lakes, city has 74% water stock

Rains fill up Mumbai's lakes, city has 74% water stock

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances