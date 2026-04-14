Three Killed in Separate Assaults Across Mumbai in Two Days

Mumbai police are investigating a series of fatal assaults that have claimed three lives in the past 48 hours, raising concerns about safety and security in the city.

Key Points Three individuals died in separate assault incidents across Mumbai in a 48-hour period, prompting police investigations.

A 28-year-old man was fatally assaulted in Dadar following a dispute, leading to multiple arrests.

A senior citizen died after an altercation over a parking dispute near Dadar Tata Bridge, resulting in the arrest of two suspects.

An individual was stabbed to death in Kherwadi due to an old dispute, and police are searching for the suspect.

Three persons, including a senior citizen, were killed in separate incidents of fatal assaults reported in different parts of the city in the last 48 hours, police said on Tuesday.

The incidents, which occurred in Dadar, Matunga, and Kherwadi, include a brutal assault on a 28-year-old man, a parking dispute involving a senior citizen, and a stabbing.

Dadar Assault and Arrests

In Dadar, Ankush Ambekar was beaten to death by a group of assailants in the Nako Sayaji Wadi area on Sunday, an official said.

Ambekar had a dispute with one of the alleged accused, Gaurav Sanas, and while he was on his way to meet a friend, a group of people intercepted him and assaulted him brutally in the presence of his wife.

He sustained severe injuries in the attack and died while undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital in Parel, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's wife, the Dadar police registered a case and arrested seven accused, and efforts are underway to nab others involved in the attack.

Parking Dispute Turns Deadly

In a similar incident, Naresh Vaghela, a senior citizen, died following an assault stemming from a parking dispute near Dadar Tata Bridge on Monday.

Vaghela had objected to the manner in which a vehicle was parked, leading to an argument with the accused, Sahil Ghadge and Shahbaz Sheikh, the official said.

According to the police, the argument escalated, and the duo allegedly assaulted Vaghela in front of his wife. He was taken to KEM Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The two accused have been arrested, he added.

Kherwadi Stabbing Incident

The third victim, Abhinav Chaudhary, was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in the Kherwadi area over an old dispute.

A search has been launched for the accused, who fled the scene after the attack, police said.