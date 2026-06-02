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Home  » News » Mephedrone Lab Busted In Gujarat, Mumbai Police Seize Rs 75 Crore Worth Of Drugs

Mephedrone Lab Busted In Gujarat, Mumbai Police Seize Rs 75 Crore Worth Of Drugs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

June 02, 2026 20:21 IST

Mumbai Police dismantled a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Gujarat, seizing Rs 75 crore worth of narcotics and equipment, following the arrest of a drug-peddling cab driver.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mumbai Police dismantle a mephedrone (MD) manufacturing unit in Gujarat's Narmada district.
  • Narcotics, chemicals, and equipment valued at approximately Rs 75 crore were seized during the raid.
  • The investigation began with the arrest of a cab driver in Mumbai found in possession of MD.
  • The drug supplier was apprehended based on information from the initial arrest, leading to the Gujarat raid.
  • The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Mumbai Police busted a mephedrone (MD) manufacturing unit operating from a village in Gujarat's Narmada district, leading to the seizure of narcotics, chemicals and equipment valued at around Rs 75 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

Mephedrone Lab Raid Details

The operation was carried out by the Sakinaka Police, who recovered more than 20 kg of liquid MD along with a large quantity of chemicals and machinery used in the manufacture of the synthetic drug.

 

How The Investigation Started

The official said the investigation began last month with the arrest of a cab driver, identified as Muskan Sameer Khan (26), from the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road area, with the recovery of 101 grams of MD from her possession.

Khan allegedly told investigators that the consignment had been supplied by Wasool Kamar Abdul Wafa Chowdhary, alias Pappu (56), following which he was taken into custody.

Gujarat Manufacturing Unit Uncovered

Based on inputs provided by Chowdhary, police raided a rented premises housing the MD manufacturing unit in the Narmada district of Gujarat, the official said.

Khan and Chowdhary have been booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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