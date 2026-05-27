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Mumbai Police Uncover Mephedrone Lab, Seize Drugs Worth Crores

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 27, 2026 12:39 IST

Mumbai Police have successfully dismantled a mephedrone manufacturing laboratory in Agripada, seizing a substantial quantity of drugs and arresting three individuals involved in the illicit operation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mumbai Police's ANC busted a mephedrone (MD) manufacturing lab in Agripada.
  • Over 14 kg of mephedrone, valued at Rs 50.74 crore, was seized during the raid.
  • Three individuals were arrested in connection with the illegal drug manufacturing operation.
  • A country-made pistol and live rounds were also seized from the rented premises.
  • The case is registered under the NDPS Act and Arms Act, with further investigation ongoing.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police busted a clandestine mephedrone (MD) manufacturing laboratory in Agripada area and seized more than 14 kg of the drug with an estimated value of Rs 50.74 crore in illicit markets and arrested three persons, officials said on Tuesday.

Mephedrone Seizure and Arrests

Police seized a country-made pistol and 19 live rounds during the raid conducted on a rented premises on Monday by the Kandivali Unit of the ANC.

 

Details of the Drug Seizure

Officials seized 6.188 kg of mephedrone valued at Rs 21.65 crore, 8.305 kg of liquid MD and other chemicals valued at Rs 29.08 crore, along with the raw material used in manufacturing, he said.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

A case has been registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act at Agripada police station, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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