HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Mumbai Police Bust Mephedrone Drug Manufacturing Network

Mumbai Police Bust Mephedrone Drug Manufacturing Network

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 12, 2026 12:06 IST

x

Mumbai police have successfully dismantled a major mephedrone (MD) drug manufacturing network, seizing raw materials and preventing the distribution of synthetic drugs worth crores.

Key Points

  • Mumbai police busted a mephedrone (MD) manufacturing network, seizing raw materials worth Rs 4 lakh.
  • The seized materials had the potential to produce mephedrone valued at Rs 100 crore.
  • The operation prevented a large quantity of synthetic drugs from entering the market.
  • Police seized 6.773 kg of MD valued at Rs 13.61 crore and arrested 13 people.
  • The crackdown began after the recovery of 1.32 kg of MD from a woman in Mira Road.

Police have seized raw materials and chemicals of Rs 4 lakh, capable of producing mephedrone (MD) valued at Rs 100 crore, after busting a drug manufacturing network in Mumbai, officials said on Tuesday.

With the seizure, the police have foiled the peddlers' plan to flood the market with synthetic drugs, they said.

 

Details of the Mephedrone Drug Bust Operation

A probe that began early last month into a mephedrone peddling network recently led to the seizure of chemicals and manufacturing equipment with a total value of Rs 4 lakh from Saman Nagari and Azmi Nagar in Malwani and Mauje Manori in Gorai, all in Mumbai, as per officials.

Their potential market value as finished products would have reached the Rs 100-crore mark, Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar crime unit's senior police inspector Pramod Badakh claimed.

"Had the police limited the investigation to mere arrests and failed to probe further, this raw material would have been processed into finished MD and distributed through peddlers," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Doiphode said.

Significant Seizures and Arrests

So far, the police have seized 6.773 kg of MD valued at Rs 13.61 crore, the official said.

The items seized include 255 litres of medicinal chemicals, sodium hydroxide pellets, hydrochloric acid, acetone, dichloromethane, melamine, chloroform and specialised laboratory equipment such as heating mantles, flasks, recovery flasks, and addition pots, according to police.

The total haul is valued at Rs 13.65 crore. A total of 13 persons, including two women, have been arrested so far, they said.

How the Crackdown Began

The crackdown began on April 4 when a raid in the Nayanagar area of Mira Road in Thane district led to the recovery of 1.32 kg of MD valued at Rs 2.66 crore from a woman, identified as Firdos Arbaz Qureshi, the official said.

Subsequent interrogation of Firdos and her husband, Arbaz Vakil Qureshi, blew the lid off a larger network, leading to the arrest of several others, he said.

The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Mumbai Mephedrone Network Busted, Chemicals And Equipment Seized
Maharashtra Police Arrest 10 In Drug Bust, Seize Crores Worth Of Mephedrone
Maharashtra Police Arrest 10 In Drug Bust, Seize Crores Worth Of Mephedrone
Guj ATS recovers MD drug, raw material worth Rs 479 cr after factory raid; 5 held
Guj ATS recovers MD drug, raw material worth Rs 479 cr after factory raid; 5 held
PG in chemistry, woman among 5 arrested in 700kg mephedrone bust near Mumbai
PG in chemistry, woman among 5 arrested in 700kg mephedrone bust near Mumbai
Police seize drugs worth Rs 37 cr, bust manufacturing unit near Mumbai; 7 held
Police seize drugs worth Rs 37 cr, bust manufacturing unit near Mumbai; 7 held

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 2

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 3

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

VIDEOS

PM Modi inaugurates Sardardham Hostel in Vadodara3:13

PM Modi inaugurates Sardardham Hostel in Vadodara

Terrifying Storm Batters Cape Town3:24

Terrifying Storm Batters Cape Town

'Don't buy gold', PM Modi's big appeal to nation amid Middle East crisis0:24

'Don't buy gold', PM Modi's big appeal to nation amid...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO