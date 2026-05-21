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Mumbai Police Nab Suspects In West Bengal Bombing Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 20:59 IST

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Mumbai police have apprehended three individuals wanted in connection with a violent bombing incident in West Bengal, bringing a crucial development to the ongoing investigation.

Key Points

  • Mumbai police arrested three men wanted in connection with a bombing incident in Howrah, West Bengal.
  • The incident involved firing and crude bomb blasts, allegedly carried out by a group of 150 people.
  • The accused are identified as Shamim Ahmad Abdul Rashid, Jameel Akhtar Akhtar Ali, and Aftab Anwar Khurshid Anwar.
  • The suspects were found hiding in a flat in Mumbai's Deonar area.

The Mumbai police have arrested three men wanted in connection with an incident of firing and crude bomb blasts that occurred in Howrah district of West Bengal earlier this month, officials said on Thursday.

Key Suspects Apprehended in Mumbai

The Mumbai police's crime branch unit 6 took the action.

 

The accused trio has been identified as Shamim Ahmad Abdul Rashid alias "Bore" (40), Jameel Akhtar Akhtar Ali (43), and Aftab Anwar Khurshid Anwar (44), all residents of the Shibpur area in Howrah district.

Details of the West Bengal Incident

The incident took place on May 7, in which a group of around 150 persons, allegedly led by Ahmad and others, attacked a locality in Shibpur. They allegedly hurled crude bombs and opened indiscriminate firing, creating panic in the area and injuring the complainant in the case and three others, a crime branch official said.

The accused unlawfully entered the locality and terrorised residents, posing a serious threat to public safety.

Investigation and Arrest

During the investigation, the Mumbai police received specific information that three wanted accused in the case were hiding in a flat on the eighth floor of the Ekta SRA Building in Deonar area, he said.

Acting on the tip-off, the crime branch team laid a trap and apprehended the three accused, the official said, adding that after their medical examination, the accused will be handed over to the West Bengal police for further action.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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