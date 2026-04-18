How Delhi Police Busted Terror Plot, Arrested Four

Delhi Police have successfully thwarted a terror plot by arresting four radicalised individuals and seizing an IED, preventing potential attacks on sensitive locations in India.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested four individuals from Maharashtra, Odisha, and Bihar for allegedly plotting terror attacks.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and related materials were seized during the coordinated police operation.

The suspects were allegedly influenced by extremist ideologies and were attempting to recruit others through encrypted online platforms.

The group allegedly conducted reconnaissance of sensitive locations, including the Red Fort and India Gate, as potential targets.

The accused discussed potential strikes on high-value targets such as the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Parliament House.

Delhi Police has arrested four "radicalised" men from Maharashtra, Odisha and Bihar who allegedly planned terror activities, carried out recce of sensitive locations to target them and attempted to recruit others through encrypted online platforms, officials said on Saturday.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and related material were seized during the operation, police said. Two of the accused were in the process of assembling a remote-controlled toy car fitted with an IED to target crowded places, they alleged.

Details of the Arrests and Suspects

The Special Cell apprehended two of the accused from Maharashtra and one each from Odisha and Bihar in a coordinated, intelligence-led operation, the officials said.

The four were influenced by extremist ideology centred around the idea of establishing a Caliphate and were promoting narratives such as "Ghazwa-e-Hind", the police alleged

"They were also allegedly inspired by the concept of a 'Lashkar from Khurasan' carrying black flags, which they used as part of their propaganda to radicalise others," a senior police officer said.

He said the accused were active on closed and encrypted social media groups where content related to jihad, extremist ideology and weapons was shared. These platforms were allegedly used to identify, indoctrinate and recruit new members.

"One of the accused allegedly shared an edited image of the Red Fort with a black flag to radicalise followers and signal symbolic targets," the officer said.

Targets and Reconnaissance

The probe revealed that one of the accused had visited Delhi in December 2025 and conducted reconnaissance of key locations, including the Red Fort and India Gate. Investigators said the module had also discussed potential strikes on high-value targets such as the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Parliament House and certain military installations.

Security agencies believe the group intended to target crowded public places and symbolic landmarks to maximise panic and psychological impact.

"All four accused -- Mosaib Ahmad, Mohammad Hammad, Mohammad Sohail and Sheikh Imran -- belong to modest socio-economic backgrounds. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to identify their associates, handlers and the broader network," the officer said.

Suspect Backgrounds and Roles

Mosaib had previously worked in Gulf countries as an auto electrician and was allegedly using his technical skills to design a remote-controlled car fitted with an IED.

"Preliminary findings suggest the use of a small remote-controlled device points to a plan to execute a stealth attack in crowded areas," the officer said.

Investigators said the accused had begun collecting materials, conducting reconnaissance and coordinating their activities through encrypted communication platforms before they were intercepted.

Mosaib Ahmad originally hails from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh and studied up to class 10th. He worked in various capacities, including as a welder, auto mechanic and as an auto electrician, in India and in countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Presently, he was working at a private automobile workshop in Thane.

He was part of multiple online groups where discussions related to "Lashkar of Mahdi and jihad" were held. He assisted co-accused Mohammad Hammad by "opening the circuit of a remote-controlled toy car for IED making and sharing its image within a closed group".

Mohammad Hammad is a resident of Mumbai. He is pursuing class 12th through correspondence. Around January 2026, he joined a closed group in which other active members included Mosaib Ahmad.

In the group, discussions were held on jihad and Ghazwa-e-hind. He shared pictures of ball bearings, nails, a remote-controlled toy car and boxes as material for the preparation of an IED in a closed group, the officials alleged.

He handed them over to co-accused Mosaib Ahmad, who, being a mechanic by profession, was tasked with assembling the IED, according to security agencies.

Sheikh Imran was born in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, in a lower-class household. He studied up to the 10th standard and thereafter, worked as a security guard and delivery boy.

In 2024, he began listening to lectures/takreers of Tareeq Jameel, Israr Ahmed, Zakir Naik, etc. and gradually developed radical beliefs.

He came across his associates Mohammad Hammad, Mosaib Ahmad, through social media and created a closed group where discussions centred on jihad, khilafat and Ghazwa-e-Hind. He discussed targeting "Ram Mandir, Parliament and military installations", they alleged.

He visited Delhi in December 2025 for a recce of the Red Fort and India Gate. He promised members that he would arrange arms training and physical training, including horse riding, in Odisha and asked them to contribute funds for the same.

Mohammad Sohail is a resident of Katihar, Bihar. He is a plumber by profession. He studied up to Class 10th.

"He was influenced by the speeches of Israr Ahmed. He created multiple social media accounts and exhorted youth in the name of jihad. In March 2026, he incited followers of his channel to collect weapons and explosives for Ghazwa-e-Hind. He shared his bank account/QR code to collect money in the name of jihad," the officer alleged.

Multiple mobile phones and digital devices have been seized and are being analysed to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy and any possible links to other modules, police added.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges related to conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, unlawful activities, and sedition, depending on the evidence presented. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve forensic analysis of the seized devices and interrogation of the suspects to uncover the full extent of their network and planned activities. Given the mention of 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', investigators will also be looking into any international connections or funding sources.