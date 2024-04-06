News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » After ED, NIA team attacked in Bengal, officer hurt; 2 held in blast case

After ED, NIA team attacked in Bengal, officer hurt; 2 held in blast case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: April 06, 2024 15:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The National Investigation Agency on Saturday arrested two key conspirators in a 2022 blast case amid an attack on the probe agency's team by a crowd in West Bengal's East Medinipore district, an official said in New Delhi.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

An NIA officer was injured and a vehicle belonging to the probe agency was damaged in the attack, a spokesperson of the federal investigating agency said.

 

"Saturday's incident brought back memories of January 5 when three officials of the Enforcement Directorate were attacked by a mob in North 24 Parganas district's Sandeshkhali during a search on the premises of then Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with alleged irregularities in the public distribution system.

A spokesperson of the NIA on Saturday said, "In a major breakthrough in West Bengal's Bhupatinagar blast case, in which three persons were killed in December 2022, the NIA arrested two key conspirators amid stiff resistance from an unruly crowd in the state's East Medinipore district."

The duo -- Balai Charan Maity and Manobrata Jana -- were arrested after extensive searches at five locations, including the house of Jana, where locals tried to obstruct the NIA team.

The crowd tried to stop the NIA team and its security component from moving towards the Bhupatinagar police station to complete the arrest formalities. The NIA has lodged a complaint at the local police station in this regard.

The NIA spokesperson said Jana and Maity were found to have conspired to manufacture and explode crude bombs to spread terror.

Three persons were killed when an explosion ripped apart the kutcha house of Rajkumar Manna in Bhupatinagar on December 3, 2022. Rajkumar Manna, Biswajit Gayen and Buddhadeb Manna were grievously injured in the blast and later died.

The state police initially registered an FIR on December 3, 2022, against the three men killed in the explosion but the provisions of the Explosive Substances Act were not applied. Subsequently, a writ petition was filed before the Calcutta High Court with a prayer for transferring the case to the NIA.

The NIA took over the case on June 4, 2023, on the high court's order dated March 21, 2023, and re-registered a case under various sections of law, including the Explosive Substances Act.

During the investigation, the NIA uncovered the role of several other accused in the case, including Manobrata Jana of Naruabila village and Balai Charan Maity of Ninaruya Analberia.

The two men had actively participated in the conspiracy to make crude bombs and extended support for the same, the NIA found in its probe, which led to searches and arrests on Saturday.

The two arrested will be produced before the Special NIA Court in Kolkata. A probe into the case was underway, the spokesperson said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
NIA charges 11 terror suspects from Bengal, Kerala
NIA charges 11 terror suspects from Bengal, Kerala
Joint CBI, police team to probe attack on ED men
Joint CBI, police team to probe attack on ED men
Attack on ED: CBI nabs Shahajahan Sheikh's 3 aides
Attack on ED: CBI nabs Shahajahan Sheikh's 3 aides
EPL PIX: De Bruyne double leads City to emphatic win
EPL PIX: De Bruyne double leads City to emphatic win
I don't come with any premeditation: Kohli
I don't come with any premeditation: Kohli
PIX: Buttler steals Kohli's spotlight as RR beat RCB
PIX: Buttler steals Kohli's spotlight as RR beat RCB
4 Pak cops face action in attack on Chinese nationals
4 Pak cops face action in attack on Chinese nationals
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

ED men attacked: Will Prez rule be imposed in WB?

ED men attacked: Will Prez rule be imposed in WB?

SC allows NIA probe into Bengal's Ram Navami violence

SC allows NIA probe into Bengal's Ram Navami violence

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances