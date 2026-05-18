Mumbai Police Nab Suspects In West Bengal Ashram Bombing

Mumbai police have successfully apprehended two suspects connected to the West Bengal ashram bombing case, bringing a swift development to the investigation.

Key Points Mumbai police arrested two suspects linked to an ashram bombing in West Bengal.

The suspects were apprehended at Borivali railway station based on intelligence.

The bombing incident involved crude bombs hurled near an ashram in Murshidabad district.

The accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosive Substances Act.

A special team from Berhampore police took custody of the accused after a court granted transit remand.

The Mumbai police have arrested two persons at a railway station in the western suburbs here in connection with a bomb hurling incident outside an ashram in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, an official said on Monday.

Accused Apprehended at Borivali Railway Station

Based on a tip-off, the police's crime intelligence unit on Sunday apprehended the accused, Rocky Khan (23) and Shahadat Sarkar (35), who had been on the run following the blast on May 12, the official said.

The police had received information that the duo, both residents of Berhampore, were on board the Gitanjali Express, travelling from Kolkata to Mumbai, and caught them at Borivali railway station, he said.

Details of the Ashram Bombing Incident

According to the police, the accused allegedly hurled three crude bombs at the open space near an ashram, and two of the explosives went off.

While no casualties were reported, the incident triggered tension in the area, the official said.

Legal Proceedings and Charges

A case was registered at the Berhampore police station under sections 324(4) (mischief that results in financial loss or property damage), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

Following their arrest, the accused admitted to their involvement in the crime, he said, adding that a special team from the Berhampore police arrived in Mumbai and took the accused into custody.

The accused were produced before a court, which granted a transit remand, the official said.