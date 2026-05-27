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Mumbai Man Arrested For Powai Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 23:03 IST

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Mumbai Police have apprehended a 26-year-old suspect in Surat for the fatal stabbing of a 55-year-old man in Powai, following an investigation using CCTV footage and technical analysis.

Key Points

  • A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Surat for the murder of a 55-year-old in Mumbai's Powai area.
  • The accused, Deepak Verma, allegedly stabbed the victim, Yusuf, due to a past altercation.
  • Mumbai Police Crime Branch used CCTV footage and technical analysis to identify and locate the suspect.
  • The accused was found hiding in the Pushpak Nagar area of Surat.

Police investigating the murder of a 55-year-old man in the Powai area of Mumbai have nabbed the 26-year-old accused from Surat, an official said on Wednesday.

Details of the Accused and the Crime

The accused, identified as Deepak alias Deepu Nathuprasad Verma (26), allegedly fatally stabbed one Yusuf on Sunday over an old altercation, the official added.

 

Investigation and Arrest

The crime branch Unit 10. Police examined footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras installed in the area surrounding the crime spot and conducted technical analysis, which helped to identify the suspect.

Police received information that the accused was hiding in the Pushpak Nagar area of Surat, following which a team of crime branch officials was dispatched to nab him.

Powai Police are investigating.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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