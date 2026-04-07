Mumbai Police Solve Churchgate Murder Case Within 24 Hours

Mumbai Police solved a murder case near Churchgate railway station within 24 hours, using CCTV footage and witness accounts to arrest a suspect.

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Key Points Mumbai Police swiftly arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Rahul Panjwani near Churchgate.

The victim, Rahul Panjwani, was killed following a heated argument and bludgeoned with a stone.

Police used CCTV footage and witness statements to identify and locate the suspect, Anand Pandurang Jadhav.

The accused, Anand Pandurang Jadhav, has been remanded in police custody for further investigation into the Churchgate murder.

Police had launched an investigation after the body of Rahul Panjwani (55), alias Punjabi, was found on Saturday near Churchgate bus depot.

Punjwani was bludgeoned to death with a heavy stone following a heated altercation over a dispute.

Investigation and Arrest

Four special teams were formed to scrutinise multiple CCTV footage from the area and conduct technical surveillance analysis.

Combining witness accounts with video evidence, they zeroed in on Anand Pandurang Jadhav, a resident of Fort in south Mumbai.

Jadhhav was arrested within 24 hours of the registration of the FIR under section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused was produced in court, which granted four days' police custody, he said.