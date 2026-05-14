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Man Killed In Mumbai's Mahim Area After Argument

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 17:30 IST

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A 22-year-old man was murdered in Mumbai's Mahim area after an argument escalated due to a long-standing rivalry, prompting a police investigation and several arrests.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Sohail Sheikh, 22, was murdered in Mumbai's Mahim area.
  • The murder occurred after an argument related to an old rivalry.
  • Sheikh was assaulted with a sharp weapon and died upon arrival at the hospital.
  • Police have arrested three people, including a woman, in connection with the murder.

A 22-year-old man was allegedly murdered by a group of persons, including a woman, in Mumbai's Mahim area in the early hours of Thursday, a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Sohail Sheikh, a resident of Naya Nagar, the Mahim police station official said.

 

Details of the Mahim Area Attack

"The incident took place in front of Raheja Hospital. Sheikh was passing through the area when the accused stopped him, leading to an argument over an old rivalry. They then assaulted him with a sharp weapon. Sheikh was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the official said.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Three persons, including a woman, have been arrested and efforts are on to nab others in the group, he added.

Police suspect the involvement of at least six persons in the case.

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and other offences, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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