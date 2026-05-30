Man Arrested For Using Forged Document To Renew Gun Licence

A Mumbai man has been arrested for allegedly using a forged Police Clearance Certificate to renew his firearm licence, raising concerns about illegal arms and document forgery.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man was arrested for allegedly submitting a fake Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) to renew a firearm licence.

The accused allegedly used a forged PCC to renew an arms licence originally issued by the Nagaland government.

The man also failed to inform the Mumbai Police Commissionerate about his possession of a firearm.

Police are probing the source of the forged PCC and examining a possible larger racket.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly submitting a fake Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) to renew a firearm licence issued in Nagaland, an official said on Saturday.

Accused Used Forged Documents

Faiz Irfan Adenwala, the accused, allegedly used a forged PCC to renew of an arms licence originally issued by the Nagaland government, said the Khar police official.

Failure To Inform Police

He also failed to inform the Mumbai Police Commissionerate about his possession of a firearm, as required under the law.

Arrest And Investigation

Following the discovery of the alleged forgery, the Police registered an FIR against him under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for preparing, possessing and using forged documents, along with the Arms Act, and arrested him on Friday.

Probe Into Forgery Racket

Police are now probing the source of the forged PCC and examining whether a larger racket is involved in creating fake documents for arms licence renewals.