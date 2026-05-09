History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm In Thane

A 32-year-old history-sheeter has been arrested in Thane for illegal possession of a country-made pistol and live ammunition, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb crime.

Key Points A 32-year-old history-sheeter was arrested in Thane for possessing an illegal country-made pistol and live cartridge.

The arrest was made by a Crime Branch team near the new Kasheli bridge on Kalher-Thane road.

The accused, Mogesh Sunil Mhatre, failed to produce a valid licence for the weapon.

Mhatre was previously booked for murder in 2018 but was acquitted.

A 32-year-old history-sheeter was arrested for alleged possession of a country-made pistol and one live cartridge in Thane city, a police official said on Saturday.

Details of the Arrest and Seizure

Mogesh Sunil Mhatre was held near new Kasheli bridge on Kalher-Thane road by a Crime Branch team led by senior inspector Shaliesh Salvi on Friday night, he added.

"A country-made pistol and one live cartridge, valued at Rs 30,200, were recovered from Mhatre's possession. He failed to produce a valid licence for the weapon. A case was registered against him under Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act at Kapurbawdi police station," the official said.

Accused's Previous Record

He was previously booked by Narpoli police in Bhiwandi in 2018 for the murder of his cousin, though he was acquitted in the case, the official informed.