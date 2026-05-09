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History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm In Thane

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 09, 2026 20:50 IST

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A 32-year-old history-sheeter has been arrested in Thane for illegal possession of a country-made pistol and live ammunition, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb crime.

Key Points

  • A 32-year-old history-sheeter was arrested in Thane for possessing an illegal country-made pistol and live cartridge.
  • The arrest was made by a Crime Branch team near the new Kasheli bridge on Kalher-Thane road.
  • The accused, Mogesh Sunil Mhatre, failed to produce a valid licence for the weapon.
  • Mhatre was previously booked for murder in 2018 but was acquitted.

A 32-year-old history-sheeter was arrested for alleged possession of a country-made pistol and one live cartridge in Thane city, a police official said on Saturday.

Details of the Arrest and Seizure

Mogesh Sunil Mhatre was held near new Kasheli bridge on Kalher-Thane road by a Crime Branch team led by senior inspector Shaliesh Salvi on Friday night, he added.

 

"A country-made pistol and one live cartridge, valued at Rs 30,200, were recovered from Mhatre's possession. He failed to produce a valid licence for the weapon. A case was registered against him under Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act at Kapurbawdi police station," the official said.

Accused's Previous Record

He was previously booked by Narpoli police in Bhiwandi in 2018 for the murder of his cousin, though he was acquitted in the case, the official informed.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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